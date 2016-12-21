Oklahoma City priest declared first A...

Oklahoma City priest declared first American martyr by Pope Francis

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 9 Read more: Anniston Star

Catholics walk past a picture of Father Stanley Rother during a memorial mass in the small town of Santiago Atitlan, Guatemala, in 2006. Catholics walk past a picture of Father Stanley Rother during a memorial mass in the small town of Santiago Atitlan, Guatemala, in 2006.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Central Americans surge north, hoping to reach ... Nov 30 Pecos Guillermo 5
News Flood of immigrants heading for US, Central Ame... Nov '16 patriot 1
News ICE Lied To Get Inside Immigrants' Homes During... (Jan '16) Jan '16 wild child 2
News New Jersey Police Arrest Illegal Alien for Repe... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Raydot 4
News US puts newest illegal immigrants under more sc... (Jul '15) Jul '15 wild child 3
News US Apologizes to Guatemala (Oct '10) Jul '15 bacsoldier 9
News Joe Biden in Guatemala to talk Central America ... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Who Guessed It 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,464 • Total comments across all topics: 277,483,818

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC