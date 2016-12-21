Maryland Muslim doctor offers free cl...

Maryland Muslim doctor offers free clinics

Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

For the past 10 years, Dr. Ashraf Meelu has paid out-of-pocket to offer basic health care in clinics open to the public. The 64-year-old Muslim doctor from Lothian, Maryland, along with a few volunteers, spends Friday mornings providing flu shots, measuring blood pressure and offering other health treatments at a Guatemalan consulate in Silver Spring, Maryland.

