Guatemalan coffee growers find hope in CRS-supported cooperative

Angelita Paz, 18, from the village of Caserio Los Cardona, Guatemala, and Susana Mateo Cano, 25, a member of the Nuevo Eden, or New Eden, coffee cooperative in San Marcos, Guatemala, demonstrate the process of coffee bean quality control in early October. They learned the skill in as part of the Green Coffee project supported by Catholic Relief Service and Caritas San Marcos in conjunction with the Anacafe National Coffee Association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iobserve.