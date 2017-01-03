Five previously deported men indicted...

Five previously deported men indicted in charges they returned illegally

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: PennLive.com

Five previously deported men were indicted separately Thursday by a federal grand jury in Harrisburg on illegal re-entry charges, according to U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler. Yunny Javier Aplicano-Gutierrez, 30, of Honduras, was deported to Honduras in August 2009.

