Daily feminist cheat sheet

Tuesday Dec 6

BeyoncA© has now been nominated for 62 Grammys in her career, more than any other female artist. Maybe 2016 isn't so bad after all? Thousands of indigenous Q'eqchi, AchA and PomcomchA Mayas took part in a series of protests on October 17 against hydroelectric projects along the CahabA3n River in the Guatemalan department of Alta Verapaz.

Chicago, IL

