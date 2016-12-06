Daily feminist cheat sheet
BeyoncA© has now been nominated for 62 Grammys in her career, more than any other female artist. Maybe 2016 isn't so bad after all? Thousands of indigenous Q'eqchi, AchA and PomcomchA Mayas took part in a series of protests on October 17 against hydroelectric projects along the CahabA3n River in the Guatemalan department of Alta Verapaz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Feministing.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Central Americans surge north, hoping to reach ...
|Nov 30
|Pecos Guillermo
|5
|Flood of immigrants heading for US, Central Ame...
|Nov 26
|patriot
|1
|ICE Lied To Get Inside Immigrants' Homes During... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|wild child
|2
|New Jersey Police Arrest Illegal Alien for Repe... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Raydot
|4
|US puts newest illegal immigrants under more sc... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|wild child
|3
|US Apologizes to Guatemala (Oct '10)
|Jul '15
|bacsoldier
|9
|Joe Biden in Guatemala to talk Central America ... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Who Guessed It
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC