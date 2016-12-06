China urges US to block transit visit by Taiwan President

China has called on the United States not to let Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen transit there when she visits Guatemala next month, days after President-elect Donald Trump irked Beijing by speaking to Ms Tsai in a break with decades of precedent. China is deeply suspicious of Ms Tsai - whom it thinks wants to push for the formal independence of Taiwan - a self-governing island that Beijing regards as a renegade province.

