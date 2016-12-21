Honduran president to arrive to final...

Honduran president to arrive to finalize major security deal

Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: Jerusalem Post

Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernndez will arrive for a brief visit next week, his second in just over a year, to put finishing touches on a massive security deal to significantly upgrade that Central American country's ability to battle its crime scourge. Hernndez will arrive on December 7 and was last here in October 2015.

