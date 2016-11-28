Central Americans surging toward the U.S. border, trying to get across before Trump's inauguration
The election earlier this month is causing a surge of immigrants from Central America who hope to cross the border into the United States before Donald Trump is sworn in as president. Reuters reports : "We're worried because we're seeing a rise in the flow of migrants leaving the country, who have been urged to leave by coyotes telling them that they have to reach the United States before Trump takes office," Maria Andrea Matamoros, Honduras' deputy foreign minister, told Reuters, referring to people smugglers.
