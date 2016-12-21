Central American migrants surge north...

Central American migrants surge north, hoping to reach US before Trump takes over

Thursday Nov 24 Read more: South China Morning Post

Central American countries warned on Thursday that large numbers of migrants have fled their poor, violent homes since Donald Trump's surprise election win, hoping to reach the United States before he takes office next year. Trump won the November 8 vote by taking a hard line on immigration, threatening to deport millions of people living illegally in the United States and to erect a wall along the Mexican border.

