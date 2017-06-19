Some sex abuse cases could be handled...

Some sex abuse cases could be handled out of court

It's a surprising turn of events. In court on Thursday, attorney David Lujan announced he's working on out-of-court settlements for the over 60 cases of clergy sex abuse he's filed in the District Court of Guam.

Chicago, IL

