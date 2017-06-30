Sinajana will be home to newest polic...

Sinajana will be home to newest police precinct

Wednesday Jun 14

Coming soon to Sinajana, ground was broken for the Guam Police Department's new Central Precinct Command. For village mayor Robert Hoffman, it's a welcome addition to his village, as he proudly said, "This new modern central precinct will help meet the growing needs of our ever expanding communities."

