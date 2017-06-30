PRIDE exhibit on display at Agana Shopping Center

It will be a first of many for the island and for ISA LBGTQ Guam - as they kick off Guam's first Pride Exhibit tonight at the Agana Shopping Center. Exhibit coordinator Monaeka Flores is one of the founding members for ISA Guam who says tonight is a wonderful showcase of the local LBGTQ community's artwork - in the form of paintings, photography, fashion design, collage, mix-media, sculptures and ceramics.

