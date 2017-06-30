PRIDE exhibit on display at Agana Sho...

PRIDE exhibit on display at Agana Shopping Center

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 30 Read more: KUAM News

It will be a first of many for the island and for ISA LBGTQ Guam - as they kick off Guam's first Pride Exhibit tonight at the Agana Shopping Center. Exhibit coordinator Monaeka Flores is one of the founding members for ISA Guam who says tonight is a wonderful showcase of the local LBGTQ community's artwork - in the form of paintings, photography, fashion design, collage, mix-media, sculptures and ceramics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAM News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News I'm in love with a Chamorro (Feb '08) Jan '17 Valerie 176
News Survivors still hope for war claims passage (Apr '08) Sep '16 Jerome Pablo 20
News Chamorro or CHamoru? (May '12) Sep '16 Jerome Pablo 3
News Suspected meth lab raided (Nov '06) May '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 3
News Guam attorney general orders gay marriage to mo... (Apr '15) Apr '15 okimar 3
News Guam attorney general orders gay marriage to mo... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Christaliban 5
Chamorro group (Feb '15) Feb '15 Chamorro671boy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,725 • Total comments across all topics: 282,270,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC