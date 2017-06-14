Posted On Jun 14 2017
The Guam Visitors Bureau welcomed the Micronesian Conservation Coalition to the HA fa Adai Pledge program last Saturday, June 10, 2017. The organization signed the pledge during the first Guam World Oceans Day Expo at the Agana Shopping Center.
