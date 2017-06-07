Out-of-court settlement announced for...

Out-of-court settlement announced for majority of church sex abuse cases

Wednesday Jun 7

Parties announce efforts for out-of-court settlements for the majority of the clergy sex abuse lawsuits lodged against the Archdiocese of Agana. According to plaintiffs' attorney David Lujan, he anticipates filing a blanket motion for stay for his cases in the District Court of Guam as a result of ongoing talks with Hope and Healing Guam.

Chicago, IL

