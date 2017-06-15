Lawyer: Guam archbishop won't settle abuse suits while at Vatican trial But the attorney for the accusers doesn't think the outcome of the Vatican trial factors in at all. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2subnH9 HAGA...TA'A, Guam - Archbishop Anthony S. Apuron 's lawyer say her client won't seek to settle the sex abuse lawsuits against him while his canonical trial is ongoing.

