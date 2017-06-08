June 8, 2017 - Guam Power Authority signs up for 40 MW of energy...
The Guam Power Authority has signed an agreement with storage provider LG CNS of South Korea to provide the island utility with 40 megawatts of energy storage in a deal that GPA's general manager said will greatly help with system frequency issues. LG CNS - a subsidiary of LG Corp - said in a news release that it will build two storage systems for the public power utility: a 24-MW system for frequency regulation at a substation in the village of Agana, and a 16-MW system for renewable integration at a substation in the village of Talofofo that is connected to an existing solar farm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Public Power.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I'm in love with a Chamorro (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Valerie
|176
|Survivors still hope for war claims passage (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Jerome Pablo
|20
|Chamorro or CHamoru? (May '12)
|Sep '16
|Jerome Pablo
|3
|Suspected meth lab raided (Nov '06)
|May '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|3
|Guam attorney general orders gay marriage to mo... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|okimar
|3
|Guam attorney general orders gay marriage to mo... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Christaliban
|5
|Chamorro group (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Chamorro671boy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC