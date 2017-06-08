June 8, 2017 - Guam Power Authority s...

June 8, 2017 - Guam Power Authority signs up for 40 MW of energy...

The Guam Power Authority has signed an agreement with storage provider LG CNS of South Korea to provide the island utility with 40 megawatts of energy storage in a deal that GPA's general manager said will greatly help with system frequency issues. LG CNS - a subsidiary of LG Corp - said in a news release that it will build two storage systems for the public power utility: a 24-MW system for frequency regulation at a substation in the village of Agana, and a 16-MW system for renewable integration at a substation in the village of Talofofo that is connected to an existing solar farm.

