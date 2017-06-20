Chandler man files sex abuse lawsuit ...

Chandler man files sex abuse lawsuit against Catholic archbishop in Guam

Tuesday Jun 20

Chandler resident Francis Charfauros broke his silence and is suing the Roman Catholic Church in Guam for alleged sexual abuse in the 1980s.

Chicago, IL

