Chandler resident Francis Charfauros broke his silence and is suing the Roman Catholic Church in Guam for alleged sexual abuse in the 1980s. Chandler man files sex abuse lawsuit against Catholic archbishop in Guam Chandler resident Francis Charfauros broke his silence and is suing the Roman Catholic Church in Guam for alleged sexual abuse in the 1980s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.