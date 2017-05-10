World War 3 Alert: North Korea Could ...

World War 3 Alert: North Korea Could Strike U.S. Territory Of Guam...

Read more: The Daily Millbury

A missile launch by North Korea early Sunday may have been a test of a new type of long-range weapon that could fly further than any missile previously produced by the Kim Jong Un-ruled country, experts believe. In fact, the missile could travel all the way to the United States island territory of Guam in the northern Pacific Ocean - an island with a population of about 170,000 and whose residents are United States citizens.

