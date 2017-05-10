Lawsuit: Man says Guam priest sexuall...

Lawsuit: Man says Guam priest sexually abused him more than 50 times

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Father Andrew Mannetta allegedly sexually abused a boy more than 50 times at a Guam church in the 1980s, a lawsuit says. Lawsuit: Man says Guam priest sexually abused him more than 50 times Father Andrew Mannetta allegedly sexually abused a boy more than 50 times at a Guam church in the 1980s, a lawsuit says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News I'm in love with a Chamorro (Feb '08) Jan '17 Valerie 176
News Survivors still hope for war claims passage (Apr '08) Sep '16 Jerome Pablo 20
News Chamorro or CHamoru? (May '12) Sep '16 Jerome Pablo 3
News Suspected meth lab raided (Nov '06) May '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 3
News Guam attorney general orders gay marriage to mo... (Apr '15) Apr '15 okimar 3
News Guam attorney general orders gay marriage to mo... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Christaliban 5
Chamorro group (Feb '15) Feb '15 Chamorro671boy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,302 • Total comments across all topics: 280,924,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC