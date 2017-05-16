Latest Guam sex abuse lawsuit against...

Latest Guam sex abuse lawsuit against teacher, not priest

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: USA Today

A lawsuit was filed over the weekend by a man who says a Catholic school teacher abused him in the early 1990s. Latest Guam sex abuse lawsuit against teacher, not priest A lawsuit was filed over the weekend by a man who says a Catholic school teacher abused him in the early 1990s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News I'm in love with a Chamorro (Feb '08) Jan '17 Valerie 176
News Survivors still hope for war claims passage (Apr '08) Sep '16 Jerome Pablo 20
News Chamorro or CHamoru? (May '12) Sep '16 Jerome Pablo 3
News Suspected meth lab raided (Nov '06) May '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 3
News Guam attorney general orders gay marriage to mo... (Apr '15) Apr '15 okimar 3
News Guam attorney general orders gay marriage to mo... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Christaliban 5
Chamorro group (Feb '15) Feb '15 Chamorro671boy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,560 • Total comments across all topics: 281,546,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC