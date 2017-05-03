Archbishop Byrnes confirms the Archdiocese is liquidating assets
We can expect to see the Chancery and the Redemptoris Mater Seminary among the Archdiocese of Agana's assets up for sale. Coadjutor Archbishop Michael Byrnes confirmed on Tuesday that the Archdiocese is liquidating assets in light of the dozens of clergy sex abuse lawsuits against the Church.
