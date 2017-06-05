Another batch of clergy sex abuse cases heard...some defendants no-show

Roy Quintanilla started it all, as he announced in 2016, "I have been silent for 40 years mainly because I thought all this time I was your only victim and because I was embarrassed, humiliated, degraded, and terribly confused about what to do. I thought if I said anything that people would not believe me or people would retaliate against me for coming forward.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAM News.