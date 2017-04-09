Victims' advocates say Guam priest sex abuse lawsuits could top 200 Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests sees the cases growing dramatically. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oPr8a1 Nearly 600 pages of documents related to Bill 326-33, which lifted the civil statute of limitations for child sex abuse cases, was provided to the Archdiocese of Agana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.