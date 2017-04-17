Vatican tribunal for Guam archbishop hears more testimony in California
A Vatican tribunal investigating charges of sexual abuse against Archbishop Anthony Apuron of Agana, Guam, heard testimony in San Francisco in March, Pacific Daily News has reported. Cardinal Raymond Burke, who heads the tribunal traveled to Guam earlier in the year to hear testimony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Catholic World News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I'm in love with a Chamorro (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Valerie
|176
|Survivors still hope for war claims passage (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Jerome Pablo
|20
|Chamorro or CHamoru? (May '12)
|Sep '16
|Jerome Pablo
|3
|Suspected meth lab raided (Nov '06)
|May '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|3
|Guam attorney general orders gay marriage to mo... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|okimar
|3
|Guam attorney general orders gay marriage to mo... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Christaliban
|5
|Chamorro group (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Chamorro671boy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC