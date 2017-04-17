Vatican tribunal for Guam archbishop ...

Vatican tribunal for Guam archbishop hears more testimony in California

15 hrs ago Read more: Catholic World News

A Vatican tribunal investigating charges of sexual abuse against Archbishop Anthony Apuron of Agana, Guam, heard testimony in San Francisco in March, Pacific Daily News has reported. Cardinal Raymond Burke, who heads the tribunal traveled to Guam earlier in the year to hear testimony.

Chicago, IL

