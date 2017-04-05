New priest named in new lawsuits agai...

New priest named in new lawsuits against Agana archdiocese

Wednesday Apr 5

A new priest is named in two additional lawsuits filed against the Archdiocese of Agana. Father Andrew Mannetta was a priest at Santa Teresita Church in Mangilao when he allegedly molested former altar boys M.B. and G.G. in the late 1980s.

