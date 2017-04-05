Mayors intend to back bill to give pr...

Mayors intend to back bill to give property to Barrigada

Wednesday Apr 5

The Mayor's Council of Guam plans to support Bill 62, which was introduced by senator Joe San Agustin and would transfer 43 acres of land to the jurisdiction of the mayor of Barrigada. Mayor June Blas said the transfer is needed to support village recreational facilities.

Chicago, IL

