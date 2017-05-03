Jurisdiction of church cases concerns magistrate judge
Nearly half of the over 40 clergy sex abuse lawsuits filed in the District Court of Guam could be booted back to the local courts. And the federal court is raising concerns over jurisdiction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAM News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I'm in love with a Chamorro (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Valerie
|176
|Survivors still hope for war claims passage (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Jerome Pablo
|20
|Chamorro or CHamoru? (May '12)
|Sep '16
|Jerome Pablo
|3
|Suspected meth lab raided (Nov '06)
|May '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|3
|Guam attorney general orders gay marriage to mo... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|okimar
|3
|Guam attorney general orders gay marriage to mo... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Christaliban
|5
|Chamorro group (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Chamorro671boy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC