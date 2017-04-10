Hope and Healing Guam details plans to provide victims with help
Prayers were answered. Just a month after the Archdiocese of Agana announced the establishment of a $1 million settlement fund for clergy sex abuse victims, a third-party custodian has been identified.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAM News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I'm in love with a Chamorro (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Valerie
|176
|Survivors still hope for war claims passage (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Jerome Pablo
|20
|Chamorro or CHamoru? (May '12)
|Sep '16
|Jerome Pablo
|3
|Suspected meth lab raided (Nov '06)
|May '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|3
|Guam attorney general orders gay marriage to mo... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|okimar
|3
|Guam attorney general orders gay marriage to mo... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Christaliban
|5
|Chamorro group (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Chamorro671boy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC