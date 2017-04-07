Guam governor wants feds to address foreign worker visas

HAGATNA, Guam>> Guam Gov. Eddie Calvo has announced his administration no longer supports the U.S. military buildup on the island because of the federal government's high rate of denials for temporary foreign worker visa applications. Calvo said Thursday the government's decision to deny nearly all H-2B visas has resulted in a worker shortage and a potential economic downturn for the island, The Pacific Daily News reported .

