Guam archdiocese program to help cler...

Guam archdiocese program to help clergy sex abuse victims

Wednesday Apr 19

" Guam Catholics say they are in support of a program that offers professional counseling, treatment, spiritual healing, compensation and justice to Guam clergy sex abuse victims. The Pacific Daily News reports Concerned Catholics of Guam President David Sabian announced his support for the Hope and Healing Guam program on Monday.

Chicago, IL

