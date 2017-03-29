Enveloped in controversy, archdiocese...

Enveloped in controversy, archdiocese launches new initiative

We can expect more transparency from the Archdiocese of Agana, who today launched the first of a monthly series called Updating the Faithful . Today's update was on efforts to educate and prevent child sex abuse in the Catholic school system.

Chicago, IL

