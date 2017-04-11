A place for San Pedro

A place for San Pedro

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sun-Star

A CATHOLIC shrine, roughly defined, is a place of worship where people go on pilgrimage for a special devotion. The Catholic dictionary defines it as "a holy place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News I'm in love with a Chamorro (Feb '08) Jan '17 Valerie 176
News Survivors still hope for war claims passage (Apr '08) Sep '16 Jerome Pablo 20
News Chamorro or CHamoru? (May '12) Sep '16 Jerome Pablo 3
News Suspected meth lab raided (Nov '06) May '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 3
News Guam attorney general orders gay marriage to mo... (Apr '15) Apr '15 okimar 3
News Guam attorney general orders gay marriage to mo... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Christaliban 5
Chamorro group (Feb '15) Feb '15 Chamorro671boy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,814 • Total comments across all topics: 280,214,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC