48th alleged victim suing more than just the archdiocese
A new victim of clergy sex abuse names a new priest and is suing more than just the Archdiocese of Agana. "J.M. "is 54 years old and alleges he was sexually molested by Capuchin priest Father Sigmund Hafemann, the head priest at Mount Carmel Parish in Agat.
