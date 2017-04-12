48th alleged victim suing more than j...

48th alleged victim suing more than just the archdiocese

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: KUAM News

A new victim of clergy sex abuse names a new priest and is suing more than just the Archdiocese of Agana. "J.M. "is 54 years old and alleges he was sexually molested by Capuchin priest Father Sigmund Hafemann, the head priest at Mount Carmel Parish in Agat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAM News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News I'm in love with a Chamorro (Feb '08) Jan '17 Valerie 176
News Survivors still hope for war claims passage (Apr '08) Sep '16 Jerome Pablo 20
News Chamorro or CHamoru? (May '12) Sep '16 Jerome Pablo 3
News Suspected meth lab raided (Nov '06) May '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 3
News Guam attorney general orders gay marriage to mo... (Apr '15) Apr '15 okimar 3
News Guam attorney general orders gay marriage to mo... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Christaliban 5
Chamorro group (Feb '15) Feb '15 Chamorro671boy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,511 • Total comments across all topics: 280,415,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC