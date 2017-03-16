William Payne is 30th person to accus...

William Payne is 30th person to accuse church of molestation

Thursday Mar 16 Read more: KUAM News

William Payne marks the 30th plaintiff to sue the Archdiocese of Agana for clergy sex abuse. The former Sinajana resident alleges he was sexually molested by Father Antonio C. Cruz when he was 15 years old.

Chicago, IL

