To get out of $2M debt, Agana Cathedral placed in receivership

Friday Mar 24

It's a first for Guam - the mother church of the Archdiocese of Agana has been placed in receivership in an effort to get out of a nearly $2 million debt that resulted from the controversies surrounding Guam's Catholic Church. $2 million in the last two years...the Agana Cathedral Basilica is clearly in trouble.

