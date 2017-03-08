Multiple accusers allege they were mo...

Multiple accusers allege they were molested on Boy Scouts outings

Friday Mar 3 Read more: KUAM News

Nearly two dozen have filed suit against the Archdiocese of Agana for child sex abuse. Aside from serving as altar boys, many of the alleged victims claim they were sexually molested while on camping trips with a priest who was also the Scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts.

