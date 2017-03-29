Kamalen Karidat Thrift Store closing ...

Kamalen Karidat Thrift Store closing its doors for good

Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: KUAM News

Major changes are heading to the island's capitol, but we're not just talking about new buildings. A couple who've devoted their lives to feeding the homeless in the Hagatna area announce their retirement.

