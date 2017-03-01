Derick Baza Hills arrested again, for...

Derick Baza Hills arrested again, for MacTech theft

As reported yesterday , we caught the former senatorial candidate in handcuffs at the Hagatna Precinct. According to court documents, he stands accused of stealing a cellphone from MacTech Guam, located at the Agana shopping center.

