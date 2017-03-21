Community Briefs - March 21, 2017

Community Briefs - March 21, 2017

Saipan Tribune

There will be a scheduled power interruption tomorrow, March 22, 2017, from 9am to 1pm, to de-energize the primary lines to allow Commonwealth Utilities Corp. line crew to replace a rotted primary power pole in China Town, to strengthen and harden the integrity of the power distribution system throughout the island. China Town will be affected .

Chicago, IL

