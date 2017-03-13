Community Briefs - " March 13, 2017

The Philippine Consulate General in Agana, Guam, in coordination with Philippine honorary consul Glicerio Arago, will hold a mobile consular outreach on Saipan on March 19-22 at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Hall in Susupe. All e-passport applications require "personal appearance".

