31st victim files against the Archdiocese; suing for $5 million

Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: KUAM News

He's the 31st victim to file suit against the Archdiocese of Agana. 45-year-old James A. Mafnas alleges he was sexually molested by former priest, Father Raymond Cepeda.

Chicago, IL

