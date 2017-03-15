29th person charges priest with moles...

29th person charges priest with molestation

Yet another multi-million dollar suit has been lodged against the Archdiocese of Agana, but not by a former altar boy. 37-year-old Timothy Ryan Shiroma filed his complaint in the District Court of Guam on Wednesday.

