Yona school conducts education campaign about sex abuse

Friday Feb 3

To date, 15 plaintiffs have filed suit against the Archdiocese of Agana, each alleging they were victim to child molestation decades ago by the hands of church clergy. Some plaintiffs detailed they told a trusted adult - but no action was ever taken.

Chicago, IL

