Motorcyclist dead after Agat crash

Sunday Feb 19 Read more: KUAM News

A 47-year-old man involved in a motorcycle incident in Agat was pronounced dead at Naval Hospital in Agana Heights. Police Spokesperson Kim Santos says at around 3:07pm on Sunday Lester Layco was operating his motorcycle along Route 2 near the Agat Transfer Station when he lost control and struck a concrete culvert.

