Gutierrez plans to run governor, wants to work with island Millenials

Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: KUAM News

He served eight years as the island's chief executive and is again hoping to make a return to Adelup . Former governor Carl Gutierrez announcing from his Agana Heights home that he is running in hopes to be the island's next governor in 2018.

Chicago, IL

