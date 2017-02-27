Guam priest lawsuit #23: Ex-altar boy...

Guam priest lawsuit #23: Ex-altar boy says he was abused for Scouts badge

Monday Feb 27

Guam priest lawsuit #23: Ex-altar boy says he was abused for Scouts badge The man said a priest gave him his swimming merit badge only after repeated sexual abuse. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lNwDDr HAGATNA, Guam - A former altar boy said a priest gave him his Boy Scouts of America swimming merit badge only after the priest subjected him to repeated sexual abuse in the 1970s, bringing to 23 the total number of clergy sexual abuse lawsuits filed on Guam, as of Monday.

Chicago, IL

