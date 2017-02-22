Four more men accuse Father Louis Bro...

Four more men accuse Father Louis Brouillard of sexual molestation

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: KUAM News

As of today, 22 plaintiffs have filed suit against the Archdiocese of Agana. According to four more filings made in the District Court of Guam late Wednesday afternoon, Albino Bascon, Johnny T. Bascon, Benny Manglona, and Roque Flores were all altar boys and Boy Scouts and all victims of Father Louis Brouillard in the 1970s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAM News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News I'm in love with a Chamorro (Feb '08) Jan '17 Valerie 176
News Survivors still hope for war claims passage (Apr '08) Sep '16 Jerome Pablo 20
News Chamorro or CHamoru? (May '12) Sep '16 Jerome Pablo 3
News Suspected meth lab raided (Nov '06) May '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 3
News Guam attorney general orders gay marriage to mo... (Apr '15) Apr '15 okimar 3
News Guam attorney general orders gay marriage to mo... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Christaliban 5
Chamorro group (Feb '15) Feb '15 Chamorro671boy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. NASA
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,740 • Total comments across all topics: 279,234,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC