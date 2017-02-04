Distressed fisherman rushed to hospital

Distressed fisherman rushed to hospital

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: KUAM News

A man was rushed with CPR being performed enroute to Naval Hospital in Agana Heights this afternoon. Guam Fire Department Spokesperson Kevin Reilly confirms E911 received a report just before 2:00pm for a distressed fisherman at the beach off International Road in Agat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAM News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News I'm in love with a Chamorro (Feb '08) Jan 28 Valerie 176
News Survivors still hope for war claims passage (Apr '08) Sep '16 Jerome Pablo 20
News Chamorro or CHamoru? (May '12) Sep '16 Jerome Pablo 3
News Suspected meth lab raided (Nov '06) May '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 3
News Guam attorney general orders gay marriage to mo... (Apr '15) Apr '15 okimar 3
News Guam attorney general orders gay marriage to mo... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Christaliban 5
Chamorro group (Feb '15) Feb '15 Chamorro671boy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,994 • Total comments across all topics: 278,756,012

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC