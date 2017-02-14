Archdiocese offers prayers to latest abuse victims
The Archdiocese of Agana issues their response to the most recent plaintiff to file suit against the Church in the District Court of Guam. Melvin Duenas marks the 17th alleged victim to accuse clergy of child molestation.
