Archbishop Byrnes ensuring safe environment for Guam's children
They're being sued upwards of $80 million in the federal court for allegations of child sex abuse dating back decades ago, but they're not only being held accountable by the judicial system. In a press conference today, Guam's Coadjutor Archbishop Michael Byrnes announced the adoption of best practices to ensure child sex abuse in the church never happens again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAM News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I'm in love with a Chamorro (Feb '08)
|Jan 28
|Valerie
|176
|Survivors still hope for war claims passage (Apr '08)
|Sep '16
|Jerome Pablo
|20
|Chamorro or CHamoru? (May '12)
|Sep '16
|Jerome Pablo
|3
|Suspected meth lab raided (Nov '06)
|May '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|3
|Guam attorney general orders gay marriage to mo... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|okimar
|3
|Guam attorney general orders gay marriage to mo... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Christaliban
|5
|Chamorro group (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Chamorro671boy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC