Archbishop Byrnes ensuring safe environment for Guam's children

Friday Feb 10 Read more: KUAM News

They're being sued upwards of $80 million in the federal court for allegations of child sex abuse dating back decades ago, but they're not only being held accountable by the judicial system. In a press conference today, Guam's Coadjutor Archbishop Michael Byrnes announced the adoption of best practices to ensure child sex abuse in the church never happens again.

